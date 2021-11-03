Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 5.13 million shares of the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.45, and it changed around $2.72 or 15.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.14B. SKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.40, offering almost -9.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.98% since then. We note from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 786.78K.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SKT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) trade information

Instantly SKT has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.75 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 105.32% year-to-date, but still up 18.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is 21.94% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.29, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -25.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKT is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $18.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 9.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $88.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. to make $92.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $86.07 million and $111.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.80%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -142.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.70% per year for the next five years.

SKT Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.73. It is important to note, however, that the 3.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.30% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, and 81.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.63%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock is held by 359 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 17.71% of the shares, which is about 18.41 million shares worth $347.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 15.60% or 16.22 million shares worth $305.66 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 6.75 million shares worth $112.8 million, making up 6.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 4.38 million shares worth around $75.22 million, which represents about 4.21% of the total shares outstanding.