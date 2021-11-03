T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.33 million shares of the T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $115.80, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.78B. TMUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $150.20, offering almost -29.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $108.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.09% since then. We note from T-Mobile US Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.03 million.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TMUS as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Instantly TMUS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 117.87 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is -7.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $169.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMUS is forecast to be at a low of $129.00 and a high of $250.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect T-Mobile US Inc. to make $20.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.34 billion and $20.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.60%. T-Mobile US Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -40.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38.41% per year for the next five years.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.65% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares, and 42.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.10%. T-Mobile US Inc. stock is held by 1,468 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 106.29 million shares worth $15.39 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.46% or 43.18 million shares worth $6.25 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 16.41 million shares worth $2.25 billion, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.85 million shares worth around $2.3 billion, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.