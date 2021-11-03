Stock Performance And Outlook Of SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT)

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.71, and it changed around -$8.92 or -27.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. SKYT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.80, offering almost -55.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.9% since then. We note from SkyWater Technology Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 336.97K.

SkyWater Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SKYT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SkyWater Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

Instantly SKYT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -27.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.90 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.93% year-to-date, but still up 2.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) is 28.52% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKYT is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect SkyWater Technology Inc. to make $46.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.00%.

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 18.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.89% of SkyWater Technology Inc. shares, and 4.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.35%. SkyWater Technology Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Neuberger & Berman Small Cap Growth Fund being the largest institutional investor. By May 30, 2021, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $4.72 million.

Wells Fargo Var Tr-Small Cap Growth Fd, with 0.25% or 97829.0 shares worth $2.03 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.