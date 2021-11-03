Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.37, and it changed around -$2.09 or -4.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.51B. SPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.63, offering almost -32.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.26% since then. We note from Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SPR as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.75 for the current quarter.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Instantly SPR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.34 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is -9.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPR is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 74.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. to make $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.30%.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, and 81.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.39%. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock is held by 452 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 9.2 million shares worth $447.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.19% or 5.47 million shares worth $265.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $145.09 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.57 million shares worth around $125.14 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.