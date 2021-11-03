Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 5.64 million shares of the Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $158.99, and it changed around $9.63 or 6.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.44B. SPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.41, offering almost 6.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.23% since then. We note from Simon Property Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Simon Property Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended SPG as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) trade information

Instantly SPG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 159.97 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.43% year-to-date, but still up 8.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is 20.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $158.14, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPG is forecast to be at a low of $130.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) estimates and forecasts

Simon Property Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.48 percent over the past six months and at a 19.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 122.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Simon Property Group Inc. to make $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.40%. Simon Property Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -47.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.60% per year for the next five years.

SPG Dividends

Simon Property Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.59 per year.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Simon Property Group Inc. shares, and 90.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.64%. Simon Property Group Inc. stock is held by 1,304 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.36% of the shares, which is about 47.18 million shares worth $6.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.40% or 34.19 million shares worth $4.46 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 14.43 million shares worth $1.76 billion, making up 4.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.28 million shares worth around $1.21 billion, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.