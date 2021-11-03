Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.74, and it changed around -$0.12 or -3.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.50M. SALM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.82, offering almost -82.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.81% since then. We note from Salem Media Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Salem Media Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SALM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Salem Media Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Instantly SALM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.54 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 259.62% year-to-date, but still up 3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) is -16.33% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SALM is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,700.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -58.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Salem Media Group Inc. to make $65.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.30%. Salem Media Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -92.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

SALM Dividends

Salem Media Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.40% of Salem Media Group Inc. shares, and 15.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.25%. Salem Media Group Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Verdad Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.89% of the shares, which is about 0.83 million shares worth $2.11 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 1.88% or 0.4 million shares worth $1.02 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.