Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 4.45 million shares of the Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.99, and it changed around $1.13 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.71B. O currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.60, offering almost -3.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.82% since then. We note from Realty Income Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

Realty Income Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended O as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Realty Income Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

Instantly O has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.50 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.80% year-to-date, but still down -2.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is 8.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that O is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 471.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $469.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Realty Income Corporation to make $577.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.10%. Realty Income Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -17.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.45% per year for the next five years.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.83. It is important to note, however, that the 3.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.31 per year.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Realty Income Corporation shares, and 73.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.44%. Realty Income Corporation stock is held by 1,208 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.19% of the shares, which is about 59.13 million shares worth $3.95 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.20% or 35.82 million shares worth $2.39 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 17.47 million shares worth $1.23 billion, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.57 million shares worth around $705.38 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.