Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) Shares Could Drop Up To -29.96%

In today’s recent session, 1.62 million shares of the Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.70, and it changed around $0.59 or 2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.73B. PSTG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.53, offering almost -6.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.36% since then. We note from Pure Storage Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Pure Storage Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PSTG as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pure Storage Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.79 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.90% year-to-date, but still up 1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is 9.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSTG is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $530.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Pure Storage Inc. to make $602.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.50%. Pure Storage Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -32.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 73.39% per year for the next five years.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 22 and November 26.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.12% of Pure Storage Inc. shares, and 83.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.48%. Pure Storage Inc. stock is held by 394 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.62% of the shares, which is about 24.56 million shares worth $479.7 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.97% or 19.88 million shares worth $388.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 15.28 million shares worth $298.43 million, making up 5.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF held roughly 8.73 million shares worth around $219.6 million, which represents about 3.06% of the total shares outstanding.