Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.58 million shares of the Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.45, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.31B. PSO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.39, offering almost -46.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.53% since then. We note from Pearson plc’s 3-month average coming to 324.50K.

Pearson plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PSO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pearson plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) trade information

Instantly PSO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.56 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.48% year-to-date, but still down -3.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) is -15.81% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSO is forecast to be at a low of $8.06 and a high of $12.72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pearson plc (PSO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.10%. Pearson plc earnings are expected to increase by 20.90% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.40% per year for the next five years.

PSO Dividends

Pearson plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 3.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Pearson plc shares, and 1.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.45%. Pearson plc stock is held by 101 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 2.49 million shares worth $28.87 million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates, with 0.22% or 1.64 million shares worth $19.04 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $12.35 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $6.98 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.