Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 4.88 million shares of the Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.74, and it changed around -$3.81 or -5.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.83B. NTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.21, offering almost -6.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.21% since then. We note from Nutrien Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Nutrien Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NTR as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Nutrien Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Instantly NTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.50 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.66% year-to-date, but still down -3.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTR is forecast to be at a low of $68.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Nutrien Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.72 percent over the past six months and at a 180.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 38.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. to make $7.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Nutrien Ltd. shares, and 69.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.42%. Nutrien Ltd. stock is held by 862 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.41% of the shares, which is about 30.84 million shares worth $1.66 billion.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with 3.50% or 19.96 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 9.58 million shares worth $528.75 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $492.07 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.