NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 2.02 million shares of the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) have been traded, and its beta is 3.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around $0.08 or 14.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.05M. NBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.79, offering almost -203.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.25% since then. We note from NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 949.87K.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NBY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Instantly NBY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5549 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -6.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.37% year-to-date, but still down -6.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) is -12.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NBY is forecast to be at a low of $2.20 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -493.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -272.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $3.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.17 million and $1.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 69.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.90%.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.69% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 2.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.27%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 0.49 million shares worth $0.33 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.34% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.