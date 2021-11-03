NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.67 million shares of the NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.19, and it changed around $0.45 or 1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.71B. NI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.60, offering almost -5.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.28% since then. We note from NiSource Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

NiSource Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NiSource Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) trade information

Instantly NI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.61 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.85% year-to-date, but still down -0.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is 0.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NI is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NiSource Inc. (NI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $991.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect NiSource Inc. to make $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 billion and $1.21 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.40%. NiSource Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -121.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.52% per year for the next five years.

NI Dividends

NiSource Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 3.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.04 per year.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of NiSource Inc. shares, and 96.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.75%. NiSource Inc. stock is held by 737 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.01% of the shares, which is about 47.14 million shares worth $1.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.87% or 46.59 million shares worth $1.14 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 18.35 million shares worth $449.58 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.1 million shares worth around $271.97 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.