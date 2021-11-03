Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -94.17% Decline

In the last trading session, 12.69 million shares of the Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.32, and it changed around -$1.08 or -2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.54B. LYFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.28, offering almost -50.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.47% since then. We note from Lyft Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Lyft Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended LYFT as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lyft Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Instantly LYFT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.24 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.75% year-to-date, but still down -4.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is -15.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYFT is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $88.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 96.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 110.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 32 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $864.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 32 analysts expect Lyft Inc. to make $974.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $486.45 million and $569.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 77.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 71.10%.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.74% of Lyft Inc. shares, and 86.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.50%. Lyft Inc. stock is held by 708 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.69% of the shares, which is about 47.96 million shares worth $2.9 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 8.30% or 27.1 million shares worth $1.64 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 19.0 million shares worth $1.15 billion, making up 5.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.25 million shares worth around $438.25 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.