Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 8.37 million shares of the Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.19, and it changed around -$1.15 or -3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.77B. LI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.70, offering almost -52.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.77% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.51 million.

Li Auto Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LI as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Li Auto Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.01 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.19% year-to-date, but still down -5.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 21.93% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $262.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LI is forecast to be at a low of $149.06 and a high of $400.92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1185.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -377.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 150.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Li Auto Inc. to make $1.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $386.13 million and $639.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 178.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 108.20%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 26.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Li Auto Inc. shares, and 18.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.61%. Li Auto Inc. stock is held by 357 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.79% of the shares, which is about 23.85 million shares worth $833.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.90% or 16.27 million shares worth $568.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 7.47 million shares worth $230.45 million, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $206.71 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.