Let’s Talk About How Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 1.67 million shares of the Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.59, and it changed around -$5.78 or -12.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.77B. TX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.86, offering almost -40.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.81% since then. We note from Ternium S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 737.27K.

Ternium S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ternium S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.52 for the current quarter.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) trade information

Instantly TX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.39 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) is 12.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TX is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ternium S.A. (TX) estimates and forecasts

Ternium S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.55 percent over the past six months and at a 533.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 510.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 78.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.21 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ternium S.A. to make $3.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.03 billion and $2.58 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 107.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 149.00%. Ternium S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 38.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.17% per year for the next five years.

TX Dividends

Ternium S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.10. It is important to note, however, that the 4.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ternium S.A. shares, and 20.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.11%. Ternium S.A. stock is held by 222 institutions, with Schroder Investment Management Group being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.55% of the shares, which is about 5.11 million shares worth $196.44 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 1.59% or 3.19 million shares worth $122.74 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Emerging Markets and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $20.05 million, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $18.57 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.