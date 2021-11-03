Let’s Get Started On The Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $189.63, and it changed around $8.23 or 4.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.32B. VRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $242.99, offering almost -28.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $176.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.0% since then. We note from Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended VRTX as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) trade information

Instantly VRTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 188.98 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.25% year-to-date, but still down -1.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is 2.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $260.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRTX is forecast to be at a low of $175.00 and a high of $331.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.85 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to make $1.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.30%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 128.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.75% per year for the next five years.

VRTX Dividends

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, and 92.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.12%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock is held by 1,434 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.00% of the shares, which is about 23.36 million shares worth $4.71 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.81% or 20.25 million shares worth $4.08 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 7.31 million shares worth $1.47 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 6.12 million shares worth around $1.23 billion, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.