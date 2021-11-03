Let’s Get Started On The Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.31 million shares of the Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.54, and it changed around $0.14 or 3.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.42B. GNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.76, offering almost -4.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.61% since then. We note from Genworth Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Genworth Financial Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GNW as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Instantly GNW has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.61 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.11% year-to-date, but still up 3.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is 17.31% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNW is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 11.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -75.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.95 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Genworth Financial Inc. to make $2.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.42 billion and $2.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.10%. Genworth Financial Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 59.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares, and 69.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.54%. Genworth Financial Inc. stock is held by 365 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.18% of the shares, which is about 56.63 million shares worth $214.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.93% or 45.23 million shares worth $170.96 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 14.27 million shares worth $53.94 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 13.75 million shares worth around $45.66 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.