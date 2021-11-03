Let’s Discuss The Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.46, and it changed around -$3.0 or -12.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. TUP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.59, offering almost -88.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.99% since then. We note from Tupperware Brands Corporation’s 3-month average coming to 631.67K.

Tupperware Brands Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TUP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Instantly TUP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.25 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.57% year-to-date, but still up 3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is 9.52% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUP is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 428.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $481.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tupperware Brands Corporation to make $489.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $362.75 million and $489.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.30%. Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 747.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.07% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, and 79.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.92%. Tupperware Brands Corporation stock is held by 289 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.94% of the shares, which is about 7.92 million shares worth $209.11 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.97% or 7.44 million shares worth $196.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 4.23 million shares worth $103.1 million, making up 8.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $84.39 million, which represents about 6.63% of the total shares outstanding.