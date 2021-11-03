Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.99, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.14B. KDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.11, offering almost -3.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.67% since then. We note from Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 5.59 million.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Instantly KDP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.53 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.41% year-to-date, but still up 4.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is 9.93% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KDP is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to make $3.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.02 billion and $3.12 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.34% per year for the next five years.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 2.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.25% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, and 47.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.87%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock is held by 724 institutions, with BDT Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.13% of the shares, which is about 114.42 million shares worth $4.03 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 4.16% or 58.52 million shares worth $2.06 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 28.37 million shares worth $999.7 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 27.21 million shares worth around $959.03 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.