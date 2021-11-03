IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.36, and it changed around $0.55 or 3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91B. ISEE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.85, offering almost -2.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.98% since then. We note from IVERIC bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

IVERIC bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ISEE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) trade information

Instantly ISEE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.40 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 165.70% year-to-date, but still up 7.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) is 10.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISEE is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.90%.

ISEE Dividends

IVERIC bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares, and 93.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.30%. IVERIC bio Inc. stock is held by 170 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.04% of the shares, which is about 7.25 million shares worth $44.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.83% or 7.06 million shares worth $43.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2.52 million shares worth $17.39 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $14.37 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.