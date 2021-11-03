Is Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Worth Your Money In 2021?

In today’s recent session, 3.27 million shares of the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.12, and it changed around $2.22 or 5.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.12B. ASO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.65, offering almost -3.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.61% since then. We note from Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ASO as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Instantly ASO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.73 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.77% year-to-date, but still down -0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is 8.48% down in the 30-day period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. to make $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.26 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 178.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 41.90% per year for the next five years.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, and 77.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.95%. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock is held by 323 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 30.75% of the shares, which is about 28.75 million shares worth $1.19 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 12.06% or 11.28 million shares worth $465.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 2.88 million shares worth $127.3 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $76.34 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.