iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A 28.06% Incline

In today’s recent session, 3.52 million shares of the iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $111.20, and it changed around $34.4 or 44.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.25B. IRTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $286.19, offering almost -157.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.54% since then. We note from iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 404.46K.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended IRTC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iRhythm Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.1 for the current quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) trade information

Instantly IRTC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 44.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 127.61 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.62% year-to-date, but still up 7.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) is 31.64% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.40, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -57.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IRTC is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 28.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -547.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -197.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $83.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect iRhythm Technologies Inc. to make $84.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62.33 million and $78.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.90%.

IRTC Dividends

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.68% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares, and 101.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.05%. iRhythm Technologies Inc. stock is held by 272 institutions, with Sands Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.98% of the shares, which is about 3.23 million shares worth $214.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.25% or 2.72 million shares worth $180.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.78 million shares worth $52.02 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $45.99 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.