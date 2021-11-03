If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.4 million shares of the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.50, and it changed around $1.3 or 5.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.52B. SFM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.35, offering almost -24.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.45% since then. We note from Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SFM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) trade information

Instantly SFM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.63 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is -1.90% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFM is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. to make $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.62 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.10%. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.58% per year for the next five years.

SFM Dividends

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, and 112.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.32%. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock is held by 494 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.00% of the shares, which is about 13.7 million shares worth $340.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.33% or 11.8 million shares worth $293.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.36 million shares worth $83.37 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $79.51 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.