H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) Share Price Might Move Up By 33.41%

In today’s recent session, 1.48 million shares of the H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.24, and it changed around $1.48 or 6.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.10B. HRB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.51, offering almost -9.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.49% since then. We note from H&R Block Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

H&R Block Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended HRB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. H&R Block Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) trade information

Instantly HRB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.26 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.51% year-to-date, but still down -7.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is -11.47% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HRB is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.30%.

HRB Dividends

H&R Block Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 06 and December 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 4.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of H&R Block Inc. shares, and 89.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.36%. H&R Block Inc. stock is held by 535 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.30% of the shares, which is about 25.96 million shares worth $565.84 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.89% or 21.58 million shares worth $470.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.23 million shares worth $113.99 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $123.99 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.