How To Invest In Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.55 million shares of the Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.03, and it changed around -$0.97 or -2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.00B. COUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.53, offering almost -73.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.01% since then. We note from Coursera Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Coursera Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended COUR as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coursera Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Instantly COUR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.75 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.93% year-to-date, but still up 7.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is 16.94% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COUR is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $107.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Coursera Inc. to make $109.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.90%.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.41% of Coursera Inc. shares, and 63.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.06%. Coursera Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.21% of the shares, which is about 16.82 million shares worth $532.34 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 12.05% or 16.6 million shares worth $656.82 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.68 million shares worth $185.32 million, making up 3.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $68.11 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.