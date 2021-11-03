Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS): Stock Forecast For 2021 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 1.56 million shares of the Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.06, and it changed around $11.0 or 24.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.10B. GKOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.00, offering almost -76.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.85% since then. We note from Glaukos Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.79K.

Glaukos Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended GKOS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Glaukos Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) trade information

Instantly GKOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.25 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.13% year-to-date, but still up 1.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is -2.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.56, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GKOS is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -166.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Glaukos Corporation to make $69.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $64.83 million and $73.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.90%. Glaukos Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -821.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

GKOS Dividends

Glaukos Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.84% of Glaukos Corporation shares, and 97.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.14%. Glaukos Corporation stock is held by 303 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.42% of the shares, which is about 7.18 million shares worth $609.12 million.

Brown Capital Management, Inc., with 12.51% or 5.83 million shares worth $494.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.36 million shares worth $284.96 million, making up 7.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $149.3 million, which represents about 6.66% of the total shares outstanding.