Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Incyte Corporation Stocks (NASDAQ: INCY)

In the last trading session, 5.1 million shares of the Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.48, and it changed around -$5.87 or -8.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.76B. INCY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.47, offering almost -59.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.08, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.95% since then. We note from Incyte Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Incyte Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended INCY as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Incyte Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) trade information

Instantly INCY has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.58 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.02% year-to-date, but still down -4.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is -4.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INCY is forecast to be at a low of $66.00 and a high of $134.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 213.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $739.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Incyte Corporation to make $797.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $623.31 million and $789.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.32%. Incyte Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -166.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.89% per year for the next five years.

INCY Dividends

Incyte Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.46% of Incyte Corporation shares, and 93.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.24%. Incyte Corporation stock is held by 795 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.55% of the shares, which is about 32.0 million shares worth $2.6 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 13.67% or 30.06 million shares worth $2.44 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 10.18 million shares worth $869.48 million, making up 4.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.27 million shares worth around $428.24 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.