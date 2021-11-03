Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX)

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.00, and it changed around -$2.13 or -11.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $940.80M. MAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.33, offering almost -339.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.39, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.44% since then. We note from MediaAlpha Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 214.05K.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

Instantly MAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.20 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.05% year-to-date, but still down -5.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) is -3.61% down in the 30-day period.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 105.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $162.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect MediaAlpha Inc. to make $201.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $150.72 million and $190.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

MediaAlpha Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -101.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.13% per year for the next five years.

MAX Dividends

MediaAlpha Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 12.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.84% of MediaAlpha Inc. shares, and 100.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.24%. MediaAlpha Inc. stock is held by 154 institutions, with White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 43.22% of the shares, which is about 16.94 million shares worth $713.17 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with 16.42% or 6.44 million shares worth $270.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.65 million shares worth $195.6 million, making up 11.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $46.24 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.