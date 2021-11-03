DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 9.95 million shares of the DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.49, and it changed around $6.26 or 8.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.62B. DD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.27, offering almost -12.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.25% since then. We note from DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended DD as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) trade information

Instantly DD has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.19 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.97% year-to-date, but still up 7.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is 10.42% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DD is forecast to be at a low of $76.00 and a high of $113.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect DuPont de Nemours Inc. to make $4.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.30%. DuPont de Nemours Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -314.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.73% per year for the next five years.

DD Dividends

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, and 73.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.65%. DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock is held by 1,656 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.27% of the shares, which is about 43.27 million shares worth $3.35 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.03% or 36.79 million shares worth $2.85 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 15.03 million shares worth $1.16 billion, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.05 million shares worth around $855.38 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.