Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.27 million shares of the Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.84, and it changed around $8.71 or 27.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.98B. CRTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.65, offering almost -14.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.61% since then. We note from Criteo S.A.’s 3-month average coming to 346.90K.

Criteo S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CRTO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Criteo S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) trade information

Instantly CRTO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 27.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.90 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.66% year-to-date, but still down -3.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is -10.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRTO is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $204.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Criteo S.A. to make $262.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $185.94 million and $253.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.90%. Criteo S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -16.20% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -4.87% per year for the next five years.

CRTO Dividends

Criteo S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.14% of Criteo S.A. shares, and 87.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.36%. Criteo S.A. stock is held by 212 institutions, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.12% of the shares, which is about 4.95 million shares worth $224.06 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 7.92% or 4.83 million shares worth $218.67 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 2.35 million shares worth $88.25 million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $31.66 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.