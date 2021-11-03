Could EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.67 million shares of the EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been traded, and its beta is 3.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.48, and it changed around -$0.42 or -5.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.03B. ENLC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.64, offering almost -15.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.18% since then. We note from EnLink Midstream LLC’s 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

EnLink Midstream LLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ENLC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EnLink Midstream LLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) trade information

Instantly ENLC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.20 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 112.94% year-to-date, but still down -4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is 10.03% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.32, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENLC is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect EnLink Midstream LLC to make $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.90%.

ENLC Dividends

EnLink Midstream LLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 4.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of EnLink Midstream LLC shares, and 83.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.69%. EnLink Midstream LLC stock is held by 194 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 45.94 million shares worth $197.1 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 7.20% or 35.18 million shares worth $150.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 34.56 million shares worth $168.66 million, making up 7.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 30.76 million shares worth around $150.13 million, which represents about 6.30% of the total shares outstanding.