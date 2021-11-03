Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 9.47 million shares of the Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) were traded, and its beta was -0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.45, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.89B. CTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.09, offering almost -7.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.97% since then. We note from Coterra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.98 million.

Coterra Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CTRA as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.82 for the current quarter.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Instantly CTRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.72 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.90% year-to-date, but still down -4.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is -3.55% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTRA is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $367.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Coterra Energy Inc. to make $338.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $497.23 million and $470.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.70%. Coterra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -69.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 71.39% per year for the next five years.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Coterra Energy Inc. shares, and 50.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.91%. Coterra Energy Inc. stock is held by 674 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.65% of the shares, which is about 46.56 million shares worth $812.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.43% or 45.67 million shares worth $797.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 16.75 million shares worth $267.95 million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 11.33 million shares worth around $181.34 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.