Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.49 million shares of the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.98, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.88B. SID currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.33, offering almost -159.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.06% since then. We note from Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SID as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Instantly SID has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.55 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.11% year-to-date, but still down -9.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is -21.96% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SID is forecast to be at a low of $5.70 and a high of $12.81. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -221.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,800.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 95.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to make $2.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.66 billion and $1.8 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.30%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earnings are expected to increase by 112.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.91% per year for the next five years.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 9.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, and 3.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.04%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock is held by 159 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 6.56 million shares worth $57.6 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.33% or 4.57 million shares worth $40.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 3.78 million shares worth $33.63 million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $25.08 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.