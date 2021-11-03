Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 2.53 million shares of the Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.89, and it changed around $1.2 or 17.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. CERS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.87, offering almost -12.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.81% since then. We note from Cerus Corporation’s 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Cerus Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CERS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cerus Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Instantly CERS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.75 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.32% year-to-date, but still up 6.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is 12.06% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CERS is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $11.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cerus Corporation to make $39.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.6 million and $33.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.90%.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of Cerus Corporation shares, and 82.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.93%. Cerus Corporation stock is held by 231 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.92% of the shares, which is about 25.54 million shares worth $153.51 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 8.01% or 13.71 million shares worth $82.42 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 14.19 million shares worth $82.14 million, making up 8.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 10.19 million shares worth around $61.23 million, which represents about 5.95% of the total shares outstanding.