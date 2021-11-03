Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 3.5 million shares of the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.57, and it changed around -$0.84 or -24.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.27M. CRDL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.96, offering almost -93.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.18% since then. We note from Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 746.19K.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Instantly CRDL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -24.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.15 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.42% year-to-date, but still down -20.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) is -3.94% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRDL is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $17.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -580.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -94.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.83% of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 9.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.98%. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF being the largest institutional investor. By May 30, 2021, it held 2.44% of the shares, which is about 1.06 million shares worth $2.88 million.

Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF, with 2.41% or 1.04 million shares worth $4.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.