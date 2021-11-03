Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 3.58 million shares of the Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.29, and it changed around $6.76 or 12.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.53B. CPRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.25, offering almost 1.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.95% since then. We note from Capri Holdings Limited’s 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Capri Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CPRI as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Capri Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Instantly CPRI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.80 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.21% year-to-date, but still up 1.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is 11.35% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPRI is forecast to be at a low of $55.90 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited to make $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.90%. Capri Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 72.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50.28% per year for the next five years.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.38% of Capri Holdings Limited shares, and 91.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.46%. Capri Holdings Limited stock is held by 503 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.93% of the shares, which is about 22.7 million shares worth $1.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.40% or 14.3 million shares worth $817.55 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 4.86 million shares worth $274.52 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $244.68 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.