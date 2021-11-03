Can Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.73 million shares of the Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.38, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.27B. MAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.31, offering almost -9.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.32% since then. We note from Mattel Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Mattel Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MAT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mattel Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Instantly MAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.17 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.78% year-to-date, but still up 3.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is 15.80% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAT is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Mattel Inc. to make $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.63 billion and $1.63 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.60%. Mattel Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 158.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 20 and October 25.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Mattel Inc. shares, and 99.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.33%. Mattel Inc. stock is held by 430 institutions, with Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 13.46% of the shares, which is about 46.97 million shares worth $944.08 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 13.34% or 46.55 million shares worth $935.71 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 27.52 million shares worth $553.12 million, making up 7.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 17.19 million shares worth around $345.58 million, which represents about 4.93% of the total shares outstanding.