Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 2.38 million shares of the Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have been traded, and its beta is 3.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.94, and it changed around $4.15 or 10.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37B. CWH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.20, offering almost -14.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.05% since then. We note from Camping World Holdings Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 971.36K.

Camping World Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CWH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Camping World Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) trade information

Instantly CWH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.58 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.91% year-to-date, but still up 6.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) is -5.76% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CWH is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $66.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc. to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.5 billion and $1.13 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.40%. Camping World Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 290.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34.70% per year for the next five years.

CWH Dividends

Camping World Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 5.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.97% of Camping World Holdings Inc. shares, and 83.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.23%. Camping World Holdings Inc. stock is held by 317 institutions, with Abrams Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.21% of the shares, which is about 5.11 million shares worth $209.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.91% or 4.06 million shares worth $166.34 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.5 million shares worth $59.99 million, making up 3.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $47.59 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.