Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $110.49, and it changed around -$1.25 or -1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.16B. CZR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $119.81, offering almost -8.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.22% since then. We note from Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CZR as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Instantly CZR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 113.63 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.45% year-to-date, but still down -0.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is -5.39% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $134.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CZR is forecast to be at a low of $120.00 and a high of $148.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 102.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 101.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 176.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Inc. to make $2.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 72.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.90%. Caesars Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.50% per year for the next five years.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 05 and November 09.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.41% of Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, and 94.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.16%. Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 674 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.60% of the shares, which is about 22.63 million shares worth $2.35 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.75% or 20.8 million shares worth $2.16 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 16.46 million shares worth $1.85 billion, making up 7.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 7.28 million shares worth around $817.08 million, which represents about 3.41% of the total shares outstanding.