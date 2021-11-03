Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: ABG) Stock Forecast: By 2021, Bulls Expect $290.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $182.01, and it changed around -$2.87 or -1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.58B. ABG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $230.96, offering almost -26.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $111.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.01% since then. We note from Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 164.06K.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ABG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $6.45 for the current quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) trade information

Instantly ABG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 203.94 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.86% year-to-date, but still down -11.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is -9.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $237.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABG is forecast to be at a low of $205.00 and a high of $290.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group Inc. to make $2.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.50% per year for the next five years.

ABG Dividends

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.92% of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. shares, and 107.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.69%. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. stock is held by 351 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.85% of the shares, which is about 3.07 million shares worth $525.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.02% or 2.13 million shares worth $365.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.29 million shares worth $253.3 million, making up 6.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $157.07 million, which represents about 4.36% of the total shares outstanding.