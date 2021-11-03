Are Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.39, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.40B. LEGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.00, offering almost -10.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.32% since then. We note from Legend Biotech Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 389.76K.

Legend Biotech Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LEGN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Legend Biotech Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Instantly LEGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.62 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) is 2.81% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEGN is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 105.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Legend Biotech Corporation to make $81.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.60%.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 26 and August 30.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Legend Biotech Corporation shares, and 19.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.84%. Legend Biotech Corporation stock is held by 93 institutions, with Vivo Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.07% of the shares, which is about 2.76 million shares worth $79.95 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 1.63% or 2.17 million shares worth $62.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.71 million shares worth $49.48 million, making up 1.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $28.83 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.