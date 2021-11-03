A Business Review Of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.17 million shares of the Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.22, and it changed around $0.94 or 3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.21B. JNPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.38, offering almost 2.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.38% since then. We note from Juniper Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended JNPR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Instantly JNPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.77 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.69% year-to-date, but still up 13.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is 12.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.18, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JNPR is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Juniper Networks Inc. to make $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.50%. Juniper Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -22.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.35% per year for the next five years.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.50 per year.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.31% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares, and 96.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.16%. Juniper Networks Inc. stock is held by 699 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.36% of the shares, which is about 46.69 million shares worth $1.28 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.46% or 37.26 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 29.02 million shares worth $793.56 million, making up 8.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.26 million shares worth around $253.27 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.