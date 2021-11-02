You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO).

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.74, and it changed around $1.5 or 8.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.65B. ALLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.12, offering almost -108.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.16% since then. We note from Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ALLO as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Instantly ALLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.93 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.75% year-to-date, but still up 19.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is -23.57% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLO is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -193.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10k in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc. to make $10k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -13.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.88% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 63.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.01%. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 265 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.22% of the shares, which is about 18.72 million shares worth $660.69 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 8.95% or 12.66 million shares worth $447.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 13.32 million shares worth $470.33 million, making up 9.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $108.61 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.