Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 6.66 million shares of the Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.02, and it changed around $0.61 or 43.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.00M. XELB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.15, offering almost -105.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.4% since then. We note from Xcel Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 83.88K.

Xcel Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XELB as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xcel Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) trade information

Instantly XELB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 43.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.53% year-to-date, but still up 6.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is -4.73% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.85, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -137.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XELB is forecast to be at a low of $0.85 and a high of $0.85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 57.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Xcel Brands Inc. to make $7.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.93 million and $11.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -34.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.50%. Xcel Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -272.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

XELB Dividends

Xcel Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.42% of Xcel Brands Inc. shares, and 9.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.84%. Xcel Brands Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Summit Trail Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.75% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $1.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.35% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.79 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.