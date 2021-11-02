Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 10.34 million shares of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.03 or 5.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $207.73M. TNXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.12, offering almost -265.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.07% since then. We note from Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.63 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNXP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5947 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.07% year-to-date, but still up 3.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -1.46% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNXP is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -417.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -417.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, and 21.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.57%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.41% of the shares, which is about 26.5 million shares worth $29.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.41% or 15.77 million shares worth $17.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 9.33 million shares worth $10.35 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 7.35 million shares worth around $5.26 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.