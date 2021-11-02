Why Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 4.13 million shares of the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.03, and it changed around -$2.54 or -11.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.99B. BLMN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.81, offering almost -63.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.8% since then. We note from Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BLMN as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) trade information

Instantly BLMN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.62 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.22% year-to-date, but still up 2.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is -15.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLMN is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $37.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 575.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3,400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc. to make $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $750.6 million and $812.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.80%. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -227.50% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.90% per year for the next five years.

BLMN Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 21 and October 25.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.31% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, and 111.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.07%. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock is held by 345 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.39% of the shares, which is about 12.84 million shares worth $348.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.53% or 10.28 million shares worth $279.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 5.45 million shares worth $147.93 million, making up 6.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $61.05 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.