Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $9.00 In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.48, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $622.31M. TRIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.45, offering almost -106.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.43% since then. We note from Triterras Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Triterras Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRIT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Triterras Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

Instantly TRIT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.51 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.18% year-to-date, but still up 9.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) is 25.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRIT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Triterras Inc. (TRIT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Triterras Inc. to make $15.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2021.

TRIT Dividends

Triterras Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.07% of Triterras Inc. shares, and 10.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.11%. Triterras Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.20% of the shares, which is about 1.0 million shares worth $7.25 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 1.01% or 0.84 million shares worth $6.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $4.41 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund held roughly 50350.0 shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.