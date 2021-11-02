Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 20.63 million shares of the Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were traded, and its beta was 3.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.76, and it changed around $0.23 or 6.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.57B. RIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.13, offering almost -36.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.71% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.88 million.

Transocean Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended RIG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Transocean Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.08 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.77% year-to-date, but still down -5.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is -1.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.78, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -35.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIG is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 73.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $654.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Transocean Ltd. to make $639.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $769.05 million and $690 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%. Transocean Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 55.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.80% per year for the next five years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.56% of Transocean Ltd. shares, and 53.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.67%. Transocean Ltd. stock is held by 388 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.32% of the shares, which is about 54.17 million shares worth $244.86 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 7.38% or 48.05 million shares worth $217.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 33.44 million shares worth $151.16 million, making up 5.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.66 million shares worth around $75.29 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.