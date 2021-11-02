Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 17.3 million shares of the Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.75, and it changed around $0.45 or 4.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.08B. TLRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.00, offering almost -523.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.49% since then. We note from Tilray Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.19 million.

Tilray Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended TLRY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tilray Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.14 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.15% year-to-date, but still down -2.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is -3.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLRY is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -113.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Tilray Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.23 percent over the past six months and at a 43.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $178.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Tilray Inc. to make $195.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021.

Tilray Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 49.30% per year for the next five years.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 17.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.66% of Tilray Inc. shares, and 12.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.10%. Tilray Inc. stock is held by 402 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.86% of the shares, which is about 8.38 million shares worth $151.45 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.50% or 6.73 million shares worth $121.73 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Health Care Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 8.38 million shares worth $151.45 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Health Care Index Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $21.21 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.