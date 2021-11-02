Shares Of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) Could Show A Loss Of -164.26%

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) have been traded, and its beta is -0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.38, and it changed around $1.65 or 12.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $918.47M. KNSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.70, offering almost -71.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.37% since then. We note from Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 403.49K.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KNSA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) trade information

Instantly KNSA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.47 on Monday, 11/01/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.96% year-to-date, but still up 18.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) is 10.89% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNSA is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -164.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to make $18.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

KNSA Dividends

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.35% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 91.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.90%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Pictet Asset Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.22% of the shares, which is about 3.33 million shares worth $46.46 million.

HHLR Advisors, LTD, with 8.95% or 2.92 million shares worth $40.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $17.2 million, making up 4.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $10.65 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.